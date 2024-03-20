SIU Busts Inter-provincial Drug Trafficking Ring
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In a recent operation, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police cracked down on a drug trafficking syndicate operating across provinces.
According to a spokesman for SIU on Wednesday, acting on undisclosed information, the SIU conducted a raid in Natha Khan Road, near the railway crossing, Shah Faisal Colony, resulting in the arrest of Riaz Khan, a key operative of the network.
During the operation, authorities seized a substantial quantity of heroin from Riaz Khan, totaling two kilograms and 210 grams.
Following the apprehension, a case was filed against the accused at the SIU police station, marking a significant blow to the narcotics trade in the region.
Preliminary investigations revealed Riaz Khan's modus operandi, indicating his procurement of drugs from a supplier named Ayaz in Peshawar and subsequent distribution to buyers in Karachi. Additionally, Riaz Khan confessed to using a mobile wallet to transfer the proceeds from drug sales back to Ayaz.
Further investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities strive to dismantle the entire network and bring all perpetrators to justice.
