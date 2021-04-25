Six including minor injured in different mishaps

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :At least six persons including a minor were injured during different mishaps in various parts of the city on Sunday.

During the first incident, a car turned turtle at Meera Shareef road due to over speed in the limits of Pindigheab Police station.

As a result, four persons including a minor received severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheab for medical treatment.

In other incident, a 33 years old woman lost her both legs while boarding a train at Attock railway station. According to railway police sources, Aftab Bibi was attempting to board Karachi bound Awam express when she lost control and train rammed over her.

As a result, she lost both legs.

She was brought to DHQ hospital from where she was shifted to Rawalpindi. Moreover, a laborer working at the site of a private housing society located on GT road buried under the mud.

Rescue sources said that 32 years old Noman Saleem was working at the site when buried under mud. Later, Rescue 1122 shifted him to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.