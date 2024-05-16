Six killed as boat capsizes in Jhelum River

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least six people, including four children and two women, have died on Thursday after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in the outskirts of Pind Dadan Khan.

According to rescue sources, six persons, belonging to same family have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum River, reported a private news channel.

According to initial reports, there were more than 30 people on the boat and it was also loaded with a carry-van, motorcycles and other goods.

Soon after the incident, police and rescue officials reached the site and started search operation.