Open Menu

Six Killed As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Six killed as boat capsizes in Jhelum River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least six people, including four children and two women, have died on Thursday after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in the outskirts of Pind Dadan Khan.

According to rescue sources, six persons, belonging to same family have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum River, reported a private news channel.

According to initial reports, there were more than 30 people on the boat and it was also loaded with a carry-van, motorcycles and other goods.

Soon after the incident, police and rescue officials reached the site and started search operation.

Related Topics

Police Died Same Jhelum Pind Dadan Khan SITE Women Family

Recent Stories

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

31 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

2 hours ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

3 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

4 hours ago
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

5 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan