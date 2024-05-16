Six Killed As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least six people, including four children and two women, have died on Thursday after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in the outskirts of Pind Dadan Khan.
According to rescue sources, six persons, belonging to same family have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum River, reported a private news channel.
According to initial reports, there were more than 30 people on the boat and it was also loaded with a carry-van, motorcycles and other goods.
Soon after the incident, police and rescue officials reached the site and started search operation.
