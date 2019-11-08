Six members of family sustain burn injures

(@imziishan)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Wife and husband among six members of a family sustained burn injuries in an explosion occurred due to gas leak at Sabar Abad area here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the six persons including wife, husband and their children sustained burn injuries in fire that broke out with big explosion due to gas leak.

Household items were also gutted in the fire.

Local people rushed to site to put out the fire and evacuated the entrapped inmates of the family.

The injured persons were shifted to Peshawar for treatment.Four of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.