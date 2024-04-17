Open Menu

SMIU Associations' Delegation Meets VC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A delegation of the elected representatives of Sindh Madressatul islam University's employees as well as teachers associations called on SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon here on Wednesday.

The delegation headed by Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers Association President Asif Hussain Samo congratulated Dr Sehrai on his re-appointment as Vice Chancellor of the varsity for another term.

The delegation consisting of SMUTA President Asif Hussain Samo, SMIUEWA President Zulifiqar Ali Mallah, SMIUOA President Abdul Waheed Jatoi and SMUSTA President Dr Ali Akber Chandio appreciated the role of Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai in transforming Sindh Madressah University as a vibrant higher education institution.

They hoped that SMIU would get more successes during second tenure of Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Jatoi

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

2 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

3 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

17 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

17 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

17 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan