SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A delegation of the elected representatives of Sindh Madressatul islam University's employees as well as teachers associations called on SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon here on Wednesday.

The delegation headed by Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers Association President Asif Hussain Samo congratulated Dr Sehrai on his re-appointment as Vice Chancellor of the varsity for another term.

The delegation consisting of SMUTA President Asif Hussain Samo, SMIUEWA President Zulifiqar Ali Mallah, SMIUOA President Abdul Waheed Jatoi and SMUSTA President Dr Ali Akber Chandio appreciated the role of Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai in transforming Sindh Madressah University as a vibrant higher education institution.

They hoped that SMIU would get more successes during second tenure of Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai.