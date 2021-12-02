SMIU grants promotions to 45 staffers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has granted promotions to 45 staffers of BPS-I to 14.

The ceremony to distribute the orders under the Time Scale Promotion of non-promotional posts of the employees from BPS-1 to 14 was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Prof. Dr.

Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said due rights of the employees of the universities were being provided accordingly.

Prof. Memon said that there was not a single precedent of promoting the lower staff to upper grade.

SMIU VC also announced that every employee of the university will be given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 on the occasion of the marriage ceremony of first child.