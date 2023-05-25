SMTA to start electric taxi service in Karachi: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) will start electric taxi service to provide low cast environment friendly transport facilities to the people of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) will start electric taxi service to provide low cast environment friendly transport facilities to the people of the province.

Initially, 200 electric taxis will be rolled out on roads of the provincial capital among them 50 vehicles having pink colour and female drivers would be reserved for women.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting held here on Thursday with Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon in chair. Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Plajo, PD Yellow Line Ameer Owaisi, GM Redline Pir Sajjad and PD PBS Suhaib also attended the meeting.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that electric taxi service will not only provide employment opportunity to the unemployed youth but environment friendly vehicles will also save billions of rupees spent on import of fuel.

He said that charging and parking depots for electric taxis would also be built at different places in the city under the project.

The meeting also decided to purchase 500 new buses worth Rs.25 billion in the next financial year to further expand the fleet of Peoples Bus Service to ensure better transport facilities to the people.

The minister directed to start a new route of People's Bus Service in Hyderabad from Hattri to Khesana Mori. Trial of the new route from Hattri to Khesana Mori should be started within three days, he further directed adding that the new route would provide affordable and comfortable travel facilities to the people.

Sharjeel Memon instructed to bring all the buses of the People's Bus Service on the roads of the metropolis and buses standing in backup should also be made operational at the earliest for the convenience of the people.

Sindh government would receive 20 more buses by June 15 and they would also be included in the fleet of People's Bus Service, he said and directed that all the PBS buses should be on the roads to better facilitate the public but there should be no overlapping of buses anywhere.

Sharjeel Memon also called for devising a comprehensive plan and its implementation for connecting the Orange Line, Green Line and Red Lines of BRT project.

Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput proposed in the meeting to run the People's Bus service twice from Government College University Hyderabad for the convenience of teachers and students.