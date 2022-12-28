UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Disconnects 37 Connections Over Using Compressors During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 37 connections and removed gas meters over using illegal gas compressors during a crackdown launched across the region in last two days.

Taking action on the citizen's complaints regarding low gas pressure, the General Manager SNGPL Shahzad Iqbal Loon directed officials concerned to launch a special crackdown against the consumers illegally using gas compressors to ensure gas supply to tail end consumers.

According to Deputy Chief Admin Officer Usman Karim Baig, the SNGPL teams have disconnected 21 connections and removed gas meters in Multan, seven in Shujabad, two in DG Khan, six in Mian Channu and one connection was disconnected in Muzaffargarh over using illegal gas compressors. He said that the GM SNGPL has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown without any discrimination in order to ensure gas supply to consumers with equal pressure.

