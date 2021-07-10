UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Urged To Resolve Issue Of Gas Shortage In Khyber Teaching Hospital

SNGPL urged to resolve issue of gas shortage in Khyber Teaching Hospital

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Saturday once again urged the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to resolve the gas shortage issue in the hospital as patients and their attendants are facing extreme problems in the sizzling heat

Hospital Director Dr.

Muhammad Zafar Afridi said that the quantity of gas being supplied by SNGPL was insufficient to run the air conditioners and chillers installed in Emergency Block of KTH. He said that the management of the Hospital had raised the issue with the authorities of SNGPL several times but so far no action was taken by them, which led to thousands of complaints received on a daily basis from patients and their families in the Emergency Ward of KTH.

He urged upon the SNGPL to resolve the issue on priority basis to facilitate the patients and their attendants at the Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

