Solar, Solid Waste Energy Projects To Be Initiated In Multan, Lahore: Minister Dr Akhtar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that solid waste and solar energy projects would be initiated in Multan and Lahore in near future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that solid waste and solar energy projects would be initiated in Multan and Lahore in near future.

During a meeting with a four members delegation from Holland, the provincial minister stated that Pakistan wished to install cheap energy projects. The delegation showed interest for investment in solar energy and solid waste energy projects. Dr Akhtar stated that solar and solid waste energy project would be investment friendly projects.

Talks with different foreign companies are in progress for cheap energy. The provision of electricity on cheapest prices will be game changer for Pakistan's economy, he noted. He also added that the government abolished excise duty for solar imports. Similarly, government is also encouraging preparation of solar panels locally. Cheap and environment electricity is dream of the incumbent government and it would continue its efforts in this direction, he concluded.

