Some 1,150 Joint Teams Engaged In Killing Marauding Locust Swarms

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 1,150 joint teams of community, Ministry of National food Security and Research, Provincial Agriculture Departments and Pakistan Army have been engaged in conducting locusts control operation in across country affected districts.

According to National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) official, the spraying of 2,743 sq kilometre areas of Balochistan, 1,489 of Punjab, 394 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 294 sq kilometre areas of Sindh has so far been carried out by the joint teams.

Some 4,151.2 litre high-intensity insecticide spray was sprinkled directly on the huge swarms of locust in 49 sq kilometre areas of the country by the joint teams in the last 24 hours.

While the survey of 3,633 sq kilometre areas was conducted during the same period.

The surveillance of 234,904 Sq kilometre has so far been carried out while the operation has been conducted in 492,000 hectare areas to kill the locusts.

The joint teams had the support of spraying machines, tractors, spray planes and helicopters to combat the locust.

The farmers have been asked to contact NLCC's helplines Universal Access Number (UAN) 051 111 222 999; 0320 5800120; 0320 5800121; 0320 5800122; 0320 5800123; 0320 5800124; 051 9294980; 051 9294981 and 051 929482 for reporting the invasion of locusts swarms in their respective areas or getting any information about the operation.

