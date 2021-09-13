UrduPoint.com

Some Media Houses Consider Fake News As Their Right: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that some media houses were claiming fake news as their right.

In a tweet, he said that some media house owners were telling their employees to take bonus along with their salary and quit the job.

The minister asked how could the law of protection of ordinary media workers and heavy fines against fake news be against freedom of media.

How can false news be a fundamental right, the minister questioned.

