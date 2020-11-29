UrduPoint.com
South Punjab People Reject PDM Narrative: Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi said on Sunday that the people of south Punjab, especially Multan city, have rejected the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Responding to the opposition's press conference here on Sunday, he said that the defeated elements were heading towards Multan, adding that those part of the PDM had actually befooled the people of south Punjab.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving rights to the people of south Punjab and for the first time the resources were being spent on less developed areas.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the PDM was making efforts to protect looted money. He said that COVID-19 situation in the country was serious and it (PDM) was becoming source of coronavirus spread. He said, "We will not allow anyone to play with the lives of people."He said that real accountability had caused tension among the looters of the public money. He said that blackmailing era of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was over now, adding that the corrupt elements would be dealt with an iron hand.

