South Punjab Secretariat a step towards separate province:PM

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said South Punjab Secretariat is a step towards carving out a separate province in Punjab.

Addressing the launching ceremony of various public welfare projects in Multan this afternoon, he said the second South Punjab Secretariat will be established in Bahawalpur for which he will soon visit the area. He said the PTI government is resolute in its commitment for a constitutional amendment for the creation of South Punjab province.

The Prime Minister said his government is taking steps to uplift the backward and poor areas of Pakistan, including South Punjab, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and interior Sindh. He said no attention was given in past for the development of these areas. He said a quota in jobs will be reserved for South Punjab in proportionate to its population.

Imran Khan said unfortunately, previous regimes did not pay any heed for the development and uplift of South Punjab and remained busy in plundering national wealth.

He said that a budget of around 260 billion rupees meant for South Punjab was reallocated to other areas on the behest of previous rulers in seven years.

Talking about his strategy to cope with the Islamophobia and blasphemy against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen, the Prime Minister said we are contacting heads of the Muslim countries to evolve a joint approach over the matter to be presented before the European Union and the United Nations. He said through a joint approach we will tell the EU and the western countries that they should refrain from hurting sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

He expressed the confidence that the West will defiantly become convinced that disrespect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen like Holocaust is not tolerable.