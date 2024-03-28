Open Menu

SP Holds Meeting For Security Arrangements On Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Superintendent of Police, City Division Tayyab Jan on Thursday held a special meeting with the representatives of the business community and presidents of markets for security arrangements on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali.

He said the business community is the backbone of the country's economy for which security, a peaceful and conducive environment was the priority of the police.

He appreciated the businessmen community for their cooperation on every occasion with the police and other government machinery.

He said the police officials were in touch with all the schools of thought and the concerned persons of all sects to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood and inter-faith harmony.

He said the security of Imambarghas, processions, and gatherings would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The officials of BDU along with sniffer dogs would be deployed to deal with any unpleasant situation.

Checking would be carried out at all entrance and exit points of the city, while security personnel in plain clothes would also perform security duty

The meeting was attended by ASP Hashtangari Ali Abdullah, DSP Noor Wahid Khan, SHO Khan Raziq police station Salim Khan, representatives of the business community, and traders.

