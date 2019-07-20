(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Saturday assured that the government would resolve problems faced by the marble industry at the earliest.

He was talking to a delegation of representatives of Marble Industry which came to meet him at Parliament House, said a press release.

He said marble industry was of great importance for the country and the present government was taking steps on priority to resolve issues of the industrial sector, adding progress of industrial sector was vital to overcome present economic challenges as industry had always played a central role in strengthening economy of a country.

Asad Qaiser said steps were needed to be taken to protect jobs of a large number of people related to industrial sector.