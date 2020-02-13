Speakers emphasize observing climate smart practice to mitigate adverse impacts

The speakers at International Soil Science Congress emphasized to adopt climate smart practices for mitigation of climatic adverse impact

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers at International Soil Science Congress emphasized to adopt climate smart practices for mitigation of climatic adverse impact.

They observed climate change as an established global phenomenon, which has badly impacted Pakistan as well and caused increased variability in rainfall pattern, increased risks of floods and droughts, severe water-stressed conditions in arid and semiarid regions and food insecurity due to reduced agriculture productivity.

These concerns were echoed and solutions were discussed at the 18 International Soil Science Congress under the theme of "Wise soil management ensures better environment and livelihood", jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam and Pakistan Soil Science Society at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

The university spokesman informed that congress that concluded on Thursday attracted more than 350 delegates from all over the country and abroad.

The congress recommended that actual carbon status and carbon sequestration potential of major soils of Pakistan under different ecological and environmental scenarios should be estimated and should be enhanced in soil by incorporating farm wastes and crop residues to reduce the GHGs emission to atmosphere.

Water use efficiency should be improved using drip and sprinkler irrigation, by timely water application, lining of water courses and by rainwater harvesting, the speakers suggested.

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and prices presided over the closing ceremony of the international congress and highlighted that quality of soil was deteriorating day after day and we have to take up these challenges.

"In fact the scholars and researchers have produced recommendation here, which will help the policy makers and planners of Federal and provincial governments to develop strategies to save fertility of our lands, which is main source of producing food for the nation", he said.

The soil is one of the most important and essential natural resources, and a critical part of successful agriculture, he said and informed that government of Sindh was making efforts for soil reclamation and was too anxious to hear from distinguished scholars through proceedings of the congress on the recent research development in the field of wise land management for livelihood.

He appreciated the efforts of the Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon, Vice Chancellor, SAU Tando Jam for hosting this mega event and providing a platform to the stakeholders to share and exchange their ideas and thoughts for better tomorrow.

He said, we have important land and coastal line including Indus delta and different areas of the soil which was being degraded and farmers were facing problems to maximize per acre yield. He urged the farmers to must understand the soil composition for cultivating appropriate crops as per season.

He at the occasion acknowledged that researchers, scientists, scholars and graduates from agriculture university playing a key role for transfer of technology and knowledge to the faring community.