Speakers stress on personality building in light of Uswa e Hasna

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a Seminar stressed the need of character building in the light of teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), stating that Allah Almighty has declared the life of the Holy Prophet as an example for Muslims.

They were addressing a seminar held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the theme of "Building personality in the light of Prophet Muhammad SAWW".

Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold seminars on various topics on account of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the month of blessings.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the event while the Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz was the special guest.

Sahibzada Sajdul Rehman Head, Seerat Chair, and senior advisor PMU, Mohammad Rafiq Tahir, hosted the event.

Apart from faculty members, scholars of Islamic University and students of Kahuta Law College also attended the ceremony.

In his address, Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that the Prophet Muhammad PBUH continued to work for the welfare of humanity, and this is still needed today.

He brought the young people with him and taught them to establish justice. He said that the trend of these kinds of events is emerging in Allama Iqbal Open University through Sirat-ul-Nabi Chair, which is commendable.

Allama Sahibzada Syed Arshad Saeed Kazmi, while giving a lecture on the topic of character building in the light of Prophet Muhammad SAWW, said that Allah Almighty has declared the life of the Holy Prophet as an example for Muslims.

He said that the religion of islam revolves around the Holy Prophet and his life is a practical interpretation of the Holy Quran. Saeed Kazmi narrated in detail various incidents of justice and fairness, trustworthiness, honesty, and good behavior of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He added that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) educated and trained the people of Jahiliyyah and taught them such principles of life that immediately their condition changed completely.

Sahibzada Sajdul Rehman said that to celebrate the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with full religious energy, Seerat Chair has organized seminars on various topics, the first seminar of this series was presented today.

He thanked the print and electronic media for covering the event and said that with the support of the media, this event will be spread across the country.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir said in his address that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul -Qayyum established the Center of Excellence to create archives of important personalities and intellectuals of the country to highlight the mental development and reflection trend of the young generation.