Speakers stress special initiatives for promotion of art, craft in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers at the third Unique Art & Craft Exhibition have stressed special measures for promotion of art and craft in the country, which will help open up new vistas of the art and culture sector.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held at Alhamra Art Council, The Mall, by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) and the Lahore Arts Council, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The speakers said that educational institutions and teachers could play a crucial role in promotion of art and craft among the young generation, especially students of institutions of higher learning.

Addressing the ceremony, Lahore Arts Council board of Governors Chairman Raziuddin Ahmad said that the current exhibition was reflective of new generation's aspirations and their creative faculties. He said seeing enthusiasm and organised efforts of the Unique Group, the Lahore Arts Council decided to join hands with it for organising a festival to promote art and craft in the country.

Well-known artist and poet Shahnawaz Zaidi told the audience that art stirs hidden capabilities of human being and helps people become successful professionals. He said today's students have more opportunities available to them and they could play a proactive role in promotion of art and craft in society.

Known cartoonist Javed Iqbal said that our educational institutions mostly ignore co-curricular and extracurricular activities, though these are a must for their educational growth on sound footing.

He said Unique Group of Institutions was playing a unique role in promotion of art and craft in society. He said art was a complete discipline like medical and engineering, and it should be given equal importance.

UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that every individual has hidden creative abilities, and teachers and enabling environment of educational institutions bring out and polish that talent among students. He said it was a responsibility of teachers to not only impart education to students but also prepare them for entering the practical life.

Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Zulfikar Ali Zulfi said that there was great need to promote art and craft in the country and the UGIs was definitely playing its role effectively.

Director General Archives Dr Kanwal Khalid said that the difference between art and science subjects was narrowing in the modern age and now both are considered equally important for establishment of a good society.

Known artist Mahboob Ali also spoke.

Later, the guests and visitors viewed the art pieces and scientific projects of students and appreciated their works.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, GM Publications head Muhammad Abdullah, head Promotions and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, head R&D Prof Farah Sonam, and head Art and Craft Afshan Ijaz, teachers, and a large number of students attended the event.