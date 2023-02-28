UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant To The Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar Stresses For Political Harmony To End Blame Games

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that national harmony was a need of the hour to strengthen the country in order to end the political polarization and blame games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that national harmony was a need of the hour to strengthen the country in order to end the political polarization and blame games.

Talking to a private tv channel, he criticized Imran Khan and said, "Khan has introduced the culture of abuse others and politics of hatred to this country; we cannot be blamed for that." SAPM urged the PTI chief to come and play his role in resolving the current economic crisis, prevailing in the country.

Atta Tarar, in response to a question, said that Imran Khan was using delaying tactics rather than face the corruption cases against him.

By all means, he said, Imran Khan will have to face the court and answer the cases against him. "How long will he run away from the law?" he questioned.

During Imran's era, he claimed that false cases were registered against PML-N leaders, and they were subjected to a worst political revenge.

