UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPLA Holds Protest Rally For Resolving Their Charter Of Demands

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:18 PM

SPLA holds protest rally for resolving their charter of demands

Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) on Thursday took out a protest rally for resolution of their charter of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) on Thursday took out a protest rally for resolution of their charter of demands.

The rally was led by SPLA leaders participated by professors and assistant professors which started from Sindh University's old campus and culminated at the Hyderabad Press Club.

SPLA leaders Professor Sher Khan Selro, Anwar Sagar Kandhro, Professor Shahnila Ansari and others demanded that four-tier notification for college teachers should immediately be issued.

They said in revised four-tier formula Librarian and DPs had not been included therefore they should be accommodated in that formula.

They have given a deadline of April 9 to the Sindh government and warned if their demands were not accepted they would stage sit in on April 10 outside CM house, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Protest Sagar Hyderabad April From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

41 seconds ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

42 seconds ago

Murray encouraged by 'positive signs' despite Rott ..

44 seconds ago

Japan awards Foreign Minister's Commendations for ..

47 seconds ago

Anti-Muslim hatred at 'epidemic' proportions: UN r ..

6 minutes ago

Body building competition on Friday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.