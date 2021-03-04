SPLA holds protest rally for resolving their charter of demands

Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) on Thursday took out a protest rally for resolution of their charter of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) on Thursday took out a protest rally for resolution of their charter of demands.

The rally was led by SPLA leaders participated by professors and assistant professors which started from Sindh University's old campus and culminated at the Hyderabad Press Club.

SPLA leaders Professor Sher Khan Selro, Anwar Sagar Kandhro, Professor Shahnila Ansari and others demanded that four-tier notification for college teachers should immediately be issued.

They said in revised four-tier formula Librarian and DPs had not been included therefore they should be accommodated in that formula.

They have given a deadline of April 9 to the Sindh government and warned if their demands were not accepted they would stage sit in on April 10 outside CM house, Karachi.