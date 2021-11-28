Sports ground, state land worth 210mln retrieved in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar has said that 36-kanal state land specified for a sports ground has been got vacated from encroachers in tehsil Mailsi.

Also 29-acre state land worth over Rs 210 million was retrieved from land grabbers in different districts of Punjab.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the vacated sports ground land in Mailsi had been given under the control of tehsil sports officer, while the patwari concerned had been directed to submit 'missal tawaan' (fine) against the encroachers.

The SMBR said that in tehsil Liaquatpur of district Rahim Yar Khan, three acres one kanal and 12 marlas of state land worth 8 million had been retrieved in the area of Mouza Allah Jiwaya Lar.

In tehsil Khanpur of district Rahim Yar Khan, 18 acres, two kanals and 19 marlas of state land worth Rs 69.61 million was retrieved in the area of Mouza Kotla Miran and Sewa Ram.

The SMBR said state land in Chak No 32/WB, tehsil and district Vehari, eight acres, two kanals and 12 marlas of agricultural state land worth Rs 133.2 million had been retrieved with the help of the district administration.