Sports Week Commences At Women University Multan

Tue 07th December 2021

Sports week began at Women University Multan (WUM) in collaboration with a foundation wherein students will take part in different sports at Katchery and Matital campuses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Sports week began at Women University Multan (WUM) in collaboration with a foundation wherein students will take part in different sports at Katchery and Matital campuses.

Competitions of the the games including cricket, hockey, badminton, table tennis and others will be organized in the week. A colorful opening ceremony was organized at WUM here on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi said that sports are indispensable for physical and mental health. Curriculum activities are very useful for life and mind rejuvenation by being free from academic affairs, griefs and other issues.

She advised students to participate in sports to promote their physical and mental health besides education.

Games enhance endurance, peace and tolerance which are the most effective practices for practical life and also play key role in exhibiting hidden talents the VC said and stressed upon the students to make country prosperous.

Students should recognize their hidden talents and move forward because our students will be able to take Pakistan forward in the future as they are architects of Pakistan.

Apart from the academics, the playgrounds are also inhabited due to the talents of the children.

"We have been trying to attract the female students towards extra-curricular activities. The Sports Week is celebrated once a year and will continue this practice enthusiastically." The ceremony was attended by Dr Qammar Rubab, Dr. Hina Ali, Dr. Sara Musadiq and other faculty members. The teachers actively participated in race and tug of war competition.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi visited different stalls setup by the students of physics department and appreciated their hard work and encouraged their innovation skills.

