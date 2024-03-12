Open Menu

Spring Festival Concludes At UVAS

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Spring festival concludes at UVAS

The 11th weeklong Spring Festival 2024 of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore concluded with fun fair here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 11th weeklong Spring Festival 2024 of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore concluded with fun fair here on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed trophies among overall winners of the spring festival contests while Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum,UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan,Dr Muhammad Oneeb and a large number of faculty members and students from different departments of UVAS were present.

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) won overall first position, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) got second and Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) stood on third position.

Drama, quiz, naat-qiraat, azaan, poster/model exhibition, floral decoration, music, photography, videography, short film, bait bazi, Urdu and English poetry, standup comedy, scouts contest and fun fair etc competitions featured in the week-long spring festival 2024.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the students’ enthusiastic participation in the festival contests. He said that such activities are necessary for students, character building and social training.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Music Doctor University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari

CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclus ..

Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclusive to address conflicts, cris ..

26 minutes ago
 RDA takes strict action against illegal housing sc ..

RDA takes strict action against illegal housing scheme Green Hawks

26 minutes ago
 Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

26 minutes ago
 First meeting of District Monitoring Committee hel ..

First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held

26 minutes ago
 SSP Operations visits residences of martyred polic ..

SSP Operations visits residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences

26 minutes ago
Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father deat ..

Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father death anniversary

26 minutes ago
 SECP issues clarification on its power to call mee ..

SECP issues clarification on its power to call meetings

26 minutes ago
 ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner for providing relief to common men du ..

Commissioner for providing relief to common men during Ramazan

26 minutes ago
 CM's initiatives reviewed

CM's initiatives reviewed

47 minutes ago
 AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, K ..

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan