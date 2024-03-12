Spring festival concludes at UVAS

The 11th weeklong Spring Festival 2024 of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore concluded with fun fair here on Tuesday

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed trophies among overall winners of the spring festival contests while Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum,UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan,Dr Muhammad Oneeb and a large number of faculty members and students from different departments of UVAS were present.

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) won overall first position, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) got second and Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) stood on third position.

Drama, quiz, naat-qiraat, azaan, poster/model exhibition, floral decoration, music, photography, videography, short film, bait bazi, Urdu and English poetry, standup comedy, scouts contest and fun fair etc competitions featured in the week-long spring festival 2024.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the students’ enthusiastic participation in the festival contests. He said that such activities are necessary for students, character building and social training.