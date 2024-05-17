SRSP, TBHF to rehabilitate 1500 households, 11,250 flood affected individual in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) in collaboration with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) under a 10-month project “Support to Flood-affected Communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan” would rehabilitate community-based infrastructure schemes in district Swat for the benefit of 1,500 households, 11,250 flood-2022 affected individuals.

Under the USD 150,000 project the poor and underprivileged affected communities of floods 2022 in Pakistan would be rehabilitated depending on damages assessment, said a press release issued here Friday adding that the type of infrastructure schemes would include drinking water, link roads, suspension bridges, protection structures, sanitation, and irrigation channels.

The project would also increase economic resilience of community to climate change while the local community members would be rigorously involved in the implementation of the project through SRSP’s social mobilisation strategy and community-driven approach.

The project was conceived to support communities and areas affected by the floods 2022. However, its implementation coincides with the current situation where heavy rainfall was causing problems. The implementation of the project was therefore timely and relevant, it added.

The 10-month project from January - October 2024 would be a remarkable venture to restore and enhance the living standards of the flood-affected people in district swat.