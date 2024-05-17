Open Menu

SRSP, TBHF To Rehabilitate 1500 Households, 11,250 Flood Affected Individual In Swat

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SRSP, TBHF to rehabilitate 1500 households, 11,250 flood affected individual in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) in collaboration with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) under a 10-month project “Support to Flood-affected Communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan” would rehabilitate community-based infrastructure schemes in district Swat for the benefit of 1,500 households, 11,250 flood-2022 affected individuals.

Under the USD 150,000 project the poor and underprivileged affected communities of floods 2022 in Pakistan would be rehabilitated depending on damages assessment, said a press release issued here Friday adding that the type of infrastructure schemes would include drinking water, link roads, suspension bridges, protection structures, sanitation, and irrigation channels.

The project would also increase economic resilience of community to climate change while the local community members would be rigorously involved in the implementation of the project through SRSP’s social mobilisation strategy and community-driven approach.

The project was conceived to support communities and areas affected by the floods 2022. However, its implementation coincides with the current situation where heavy rainfall was causing problems. The implementation of the project was therefore timely and relevant, it added.

The 10-month project from January - October 2024 would be a remarkable venture to restore and enhance the living standards of the flood-affected people in district swat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water Swat United States Dollars January October From

Recent Stories

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

14 hours ago
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

14 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

14 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

14 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

14 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

14 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan