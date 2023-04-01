SSP directs officers to ensure security arrangements at Bachat Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the subordinate officers to ensure security arrangements at the Bachat Bazaars and at the ration distribution activities following the incident of a stampede in Karachi during the distribution of free ration which claimed 11 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the subordinate officers to ensure security arrangements at the Bachat Bazaars and at the ration distribution activities following the incident of a stampede in Karachi during the distribution of free ration which claimed 11 lives.

The SSP here on Saturday said during such events of mass gatherings the chances of fatal mishaps increase owing to which it was necessary to organize such activities with utmost care and order.

He directed the DSPs and SHOs to coordinate with the organizers of the Bachat Bazaars and ration distribution events to make the required arrangements.

He also called for beefing up security at the mosques, especially during Taraweeh Namaz.