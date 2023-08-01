Open Menu

SSP Hyderabad Forfeits Services Of 16 Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai here on Monday forfeited 1 to 2 years services of 16 policemen for their alleged connivance with the criminals, drug peddlers and the mainpuri and gutka mafia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai here on Monday forfeited 1 to 2 years services of 16 policemen for their alleged connivance with the criminals, drug peddlers and the mainpuri and gutka mafia.

According to the office order, 8 Inspectors, 6 Sub Inspectors and 2 Head Constables are among those who faced the disciplinary action.

The Inspectors include SHOs Saifullah Bughio, Abdul Malik Abro, Muhammad Raees Khanzada, Imran Rasheed, Sher Muhammad Sangi, Najamdin Nizamani and Nisar Ahmed Halepoto and In Charge Seri police check post Ghulam Mustafa Laghari.

Similarly, the SIP's include SHOs Liaquat Ali Kumbar, Mubarak Ali Lashari, Atta Muhammad Kaka, Muhammad Ibrahim Bozdar, Abdul Hakeem Qureshi and In Charge Tando Hyder check post Javed Hayat Panhwar.

After the forfeiture of the services, the ranks of SIP Qureshi and SIP Panhwar have reverted to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

The services of Inspectors Rasheed and Halepoto and SIP Panhwar have been forfeited for 2 years while the rest of all lost one year of their services.

Ashraf Panhwar and Shah Pasand Khoso are the HCs who faced the same action.

