SSP Hyderabad Offers Eid-ul-fitr Prayer At Police Headquarter
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer in Police HeadQuarter where central congregation of Hyderabad Police held .
The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that special prayer was offered on the occasion.
A smartly tuned police contingent paid salute to SSP.
Police officers, jawans and a large number of citizens offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer with SSP.
SSP felicitated police officers and jawans and applauded police contingent and gave cash.
Later, a special cuisine was also arranged for the officers and jawans of Hyderabad Police.
APP/nsm
