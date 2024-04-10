SSP Hyderabad offers Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Police Headquarter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer in Police HeadQuarter where central congregation of Hyderabad Police held .

The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that special prayer was offered on the occasion.

A smartly tuned police contingent paid salute to SSP.

Police officers, jawans and a large number of citizens offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer with SSP.

SSP felicitated police officers and jawans and applauded police contingent and gave cash.

Later, a special cuisine was also arranged for the officers and jawans of Hyderabad Police.

APP/nsm