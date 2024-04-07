SSP issue directives for city traffic plan during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) SSP Larkana, Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Sunday directed traffic sergeants to enforce the traffic plan effectively to improve traffic flow ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Emphasizing citizen facilitation, the SSP stressed the provision of necessary facilities to alleviate all manner of issues. Stringent measures, including legal action, were instructed against vehicles parked improperly.

Considering the burgeoning population and traffic congestion, the SSP mandated strict enforcement, particularly against overloading and driving without proper lights, attributing them to frequent accidents.

Furthermore, the SSP ordered traffic sergeants to prohibit the entry of heavy-loader vehicles during school hours and daytime, alongside banning unregistered vehicles and motorcycles. Additionally, enforcement actions were initiated against vehicles equipped with pale blue lights and black-tinted glass.