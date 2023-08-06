Open Menu

SSP Operations Reviews Security Arrangements In Tehsil Mathura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan has visited various polling stations to review the security arrangements for the by-elections of Tehsil Mathura of Warsak Division.

He was accompanied by SP Work Division Arshad Khan.

During the visit, SSP Operations reviewed all the security arrangements and also interacted with the jawans on duty, and issued special instructions. He also met the polling staff.

"Peaceful conduct of by-elections in Mathura tehsil of Warsak division is being ensured," Haroon ul Rashid Khan said.

"Fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the by-elections of Tehsil Mathura of Warsak Division," SSP Operations told media men during his visit.

He said, "Capital City Police (CCPO) Peshawar has created a special security plan for fool-proof security arrangements." "Under the security plan, around 4000 police officers, officials as well as ladies police are serving for foolproof security," he informed.

"Special responsibilities have been assigned to Quick Response Commandos (QRCs) to deal with any emergency situation," SSP Operations said.

