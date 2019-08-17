SSP Sukkur directs officials to security on Muharram-ul-Haram

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has said that foolproof security would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has said that foolproof security would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed police officials to adopt advance and pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to Azadari processions and Majalis.

He said addressing a meeting while reviewing the arrangements on Muharram-ul-Harram with the Peace Committee members at his office here on Saturday.

SSP Sukkur said that security cards would be issued to the members' of the Peace Committee to maintain peace.

He said that islam is a religion of brotherhood, peace and tranquility and appealed ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony and peace during Muharram.