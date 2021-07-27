UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Urges Ulema To Play Active Role In Religious Harmony During Muharram

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday has said that the Ulema of all schools of thought must play more active role for promotion of religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in society to maintain peace during Muharram ul Harram

He said while talking to Ulemas of the District Peace Committee at SSP office on Tuesday.

He said anti islam and anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create unrest and law and order problems in the country and it was high time for religious leaders to come ahead and foil their nefarious designs.

The SSP also urged Ulema to visit other districts and use their influence to promote religious harmony and peace.

He said organizers and coordinators of the special events in Muharram must also do all possible arrangements for maintaining an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He told that he has directed police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of religious gatherings and processions.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and other law enforcement officials.

He informed the delegation that arrangements should be ensured for checking of participants of 'majalis' and mourning processions thorough metal detectors.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

