Stakeholders to meet on Saturday to evolve strategy for overcoming Karachi load-shedding: Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday said all the stakeholders would attend an important meeting on Saturday to devise a combined strategy for overcoming the power load-shedding in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the metropolitan city was facing prolonged power shortage due to increase in demand and supply.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the quarters concerned to resolve the shortfall issue as soon as possible to provide relief to the residents during this hot weather, he said.

The governor said K-Electric had not up-gradated its transmission and distribution system which was the main reason behind the prolonged load-shedding in Karachi.