KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday, through press statement. SBP's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on May 23 at SBP Head Office in Karachi to decide about the monetary policy.