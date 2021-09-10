UrduPoint.com

State-of-the-art Sports Complex To Be Built At Star Ground In Sherpao Colony Landhi: Murtaza

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the Sindh government will build a state-of-the-art sports complex at Star Ground in Sherpao Colony, Landhi

"This will be a great gift from the PPP for the residents of Landhi Sherpao Colony and adjoining areas. The Sindh government will restore the colors of Karachi," he said while visiting Star Ground in Sherpao Colony, Landhi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government has approved development works in Star Ground, construction work will start in next one month. Family and children's parks will also be constructed along with the ground.

"A treatment plant will also be set up at Star Ground to supply water while a modern lighting solar system will be installed in the ground," said the Administrator.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that at Star Ground, players will have access to a variety of indoor and outdoor games that will allow them to further improve their skills.

A detailed briefing was also given to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on the occasion stating that Star Ground consists of 16 acres of land where various sports facilities are being provided.

He was informed that for the millions of residents of Landhi, Sherpao Colony and adjoining areas, this place is a source of healthy recreation. With the completion of development works in the ground, this place will become an excellent and modern sports complex.

While the provision of amusement parks for children and adults are a major step towards providing better recreational facilities to the people of the area.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected various parts of Star Ground and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

