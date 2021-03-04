Statements of 8 more witnesses in Motorway gang-related case recorded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday recorded statements of eight more prosecution witnesses in Motorway gang-rape case.

Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar told APP that the court recorded statements of ASI Akhtar Ali, SI Riaz Ahmad, Constable Jamshed Munir, ASI Arshad Ali, Constable Shahbaz Jehangir, Constable Nauman Latif, ASI Muhammad Yasin and Dr Owais during the proceedings on Thursday.

He said that the counsel for parties also completed cross examination from the witnesses, and the court adjourned the hearing till March 6. The court also summoned more witnesses for recording their statements and cross-examination, he added.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, wherein the jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, the prime accused and co-accused.

The court had already recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses on March 3 after the accused denied the charges on being indicted. The Gujjarpura police had filed challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The police had also submitted a list of 53 witnesses. On Sept 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).