Station Commander visits Peshawar road areas to review traffic arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

The President Cantonment Boards and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar on Wednesday visited different cantt areas to review traffic arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The President Cantonment Boards and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar on Wednesday visited different cantt areas to review traffic arrangements.

Brig. Salman Nazar visited Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Lane No 4 & 7, Golra More and reviewed the traffic arrangements.

On the occasion, Deputy Executive Officer, RCB, Ghulam Sabir Basra, Col. Aziz, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CTP, Majeed and Traffic Inspector Kaleem were present.

The Station Commander directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to ease traffic flow on Peshawar Road and adjoining areas.

He also instructed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan to control the increasing traffic congestion and address the issue.