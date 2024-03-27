Step afoot to provide facilities to consumers of QESCO: CEO Shafqat Ali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali said that the QESCO was taking practical steps to provide maximum facilities to its consumers in Balochistan.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, he said that action was being taken against electricity thieves and electricity was being cut off for defaulters saying that QESCO’s employees were not only fulfilling their professional responsibilities by providing uninterrupted electricity to the fasting people in the blessed month of Ramadan so that people were also getting help in doing worship in a good way.

He said that in the light of the instructions of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy Power Division, the transmission of electricity was reviewed from the monitoring cells established in the head office and all circles during the hours of Sehri and Iftari time. He also appreciated the QESCO teams for trying to provide the best facilities to the customers.

The CEO chief said that support had also been provided to users to get new connections saying that QESCO had always put the interests of consumers first, along with additional measures to minimize losses and ensure consumer protection.

He said that in all cases, the complaints were promptly addressed despite the teams of the QESCO were conducting indiscriminate operations against defaulters and electricity thieves across the province.

About 4263 written requests have been sent to various police stations for legal action against electricity thieves in respective areas of Balcohsitan including Pashin, Lorelai, Sibi, Khuzdar and Makran operation circles and the provincial capital Quetta, he said.

He said that while 587 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves so far during the special campaign, the electricity thieves were charged a total of over 11 millions electricity units as detection fines.

While the price of charged electricity units is around rupees 268.843 million out of which 524.2 million rupees have received to QESCO, he mentioned.

Engineer Shafqat Ali said that the illegal installation of ropes was causing loss to the company as well as causing danger to the public.

Commenting on the power situation in the city and the steps taken to reduce power losses, he said that power supply in most parts of the city was stable and as per schedule saying that we were taking strict action against electricity thieves across the province.

He said that we requested our customers to support us in mitigating the losses so that Balochistan continues to have uninterrupted supply of safe and reliable electricity.

He said that the process of load extension and load regularization has been made easier for the users along with getting new connections and the form for obtaining new connection was available on the company's website and could be submitted in any sub-division.

Talking about these measures, he said that the time required for users to get a new connection has been greatly reduced.

He further said that for the convenience of the customers, QESCO was being organized the Kuhli Kachhari (Open Court) every month so that the complaints of the customers could be resolved as soon as possible.

QESCO has always provided customers with various platforms for registration and prompt redressal of their electricity complaints and has proven itself to be a customer-friendly company, he said.