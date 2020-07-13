UrduPoint.com
Steps Taken For Development Of Constituency :Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Main Farukh Habib said that construction and development of his constituency was on priority and no stone will be left unturned for its completion.

During his visit to Warispura, Barkatpura in the constituency here on Monday, he said that the incumbent government was taking measures for provision of basic facilities to deprived people.

Talking to locals,he said steps were being taken for the development of his constituency NA-108 and all outstanding issues including provision of clean drinking water and drainage of water were being redressed,adding that issue of provision of drinking water and sewerage of the people of Barkatpura was resolved after 30 years.

Managing Director WASA Jabar Anwar, DMD WASA and other officers were also accompanied him.

