Steps taken to develop Suhbatpur district for resolving public issues: Saleem Khosa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Monday said practical measures were being taken for the development of Suhbatpur district and in that regard work on the construction of Kashmore-Suhbatpur highway was in full swing.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists.

The minister said the incumbent government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan took unprecedented steps to improve the living standard of the people through provision of basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He said "We are committed to serve people in the respective areas and the journey of public service has been started and the development of blacktop roads is started in his constituency because it is our agenda to serve the people." The government was taking measures to provide basic facilities to the people in the province and a number of uplift schemes were initiating in the areas for the welfare of the public, he added.

"The provincial government is introducing a comprehensive plan for welfare of the common man in order to resolve long-standing problems ," he said adding that we had come to power with an agenda to change the condition of the common man.

Saleem Khosa said he was fulfilling his promises to solve the problems of people which were made with them during general election adding that allocated funds were being spent on development schemes because it was assets of the public.

He said the past regime did not work for welfare of public and the province due to which the people were facing several difficulties but the present government had completed several projects including pending schemes for betterment of public in two years which was a positive sign for the people and the province.