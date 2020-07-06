UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Taken To Develop Suhbatpur District For Resolving Public Issues: Saleem Khosa

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Steps taken to develop Suhbatpur district for resolving public issues: Saleem Khosa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Monday said practical measures were being taken for the development of Suhbatpur district and in that regard work on the construction of Kashmore-Suhbatpur highway was in full swing.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists.

The minister said the incumbent government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan took unprecedented steps to improve the living standard of the people through provision of basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He said "We are committed to serve people in the respective areas and the journey of public service has been started and the development of blacktop roads is started in his constituency because it is our agenda to serve the people." The government was taking measures to provide basic facilities to the people in the province and a number of uplift schemes were initiating in the areas for the welfare of the public, he added.

"The provincial government is introducing a comprehensive plan for welfare of the common man in order to resolve long-standing problems ," he said adding that we had come to power with an agenda to change the condition of the common man.

Saleem Khosa said he was fulfilling his promises to solve the problems of people which were made with them during general election adding that allocated funds were being spent on development schemes because it was assets of the public.

He said the past regime did not work for welfare of public and the province due to which the people were facing several difficulties but the present government had completed several projects including pending schemes for betterment of public in two years which was a positive sign for the people and the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Man Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

20 seconds ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

7 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

48 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Kabul Refuses to Free 597 Militants From Taliban L ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.