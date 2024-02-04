Steps To Ensure For A Democratic, Peaceful Election: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Minister of Information and Public Relations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, emphasized the crucial collaboration needed from both candidates and the public to ensure the success of the upcoming general elections.
Speaking at a press conference in Nowshera, he highlighted the need for cooperation with the administration, police, and election commission staff to guarantee security and seamless logistical arrangements.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, have undertaken comprehensive reviews of security and administrative preparations by visiting various districts across the province. Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, in conjunction with the Chief Secretary and IGP, affirmed the government's dedication to conducting peaceful general elections on February 8.
“All provincial preparations are finalized,” stated Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel. “Security measures are in place, administrative arrangements are complete, and all available resources have been deployed to create a conducive environment for all election candidates,” he said.
Highlighting the on-ground assessments, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan have been actively visiting districts, recently focusing on central and southern districts. Their inspections include meetings with field teams to ensure a thorough understanding of the situation.
Caretaker Minister emphasized the acting government's commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections. He underscored the importance of public and candidate cooperation in achieving a peaceful election environment.
“CCTV monitoring, control rooms at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Home Department, and emergency services in hospitals have been established,” assured Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel. “We urge candidates to adhere to Election Commission SOPs and work closely with the administration to maintain a secure and orderly electoral process,” he added.
As the election date approaches, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government remains vigilant, striving to create a conducive environment for a democratic and peaceful electoral process.
