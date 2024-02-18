Storytelling Session On Lahore History
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority (PWCHAA) organised a storytelling session titled ‘Dastan Goi’ on the history of Lahore at Barkat Ali Islamia Hall, Mochi Gate, here on Sunday.
Badar Khan, who is a famous Dastan Go of Pakistan, shed light on the history of the city of Lahore and narrated various events and historical traditions related to the city of Lahore.
Barkat Ali Islamia Hall, which was built in 1888, long before the creation of Pakistan, all important political leaders used to deliver speeches there. The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority completed its renovation work in the year 2023 and after its beautification, started organising various programmes here, said a spokesperson for the authority.
The purpose of organising the event was to inform the residents of the city about importance of the city and the old historical buildings in the city so that they could know the historical importance of buildings like Barkat Ali Islamia Hall in the city.
PWCHAA Director General Kamran Lashari said such events were needed to revive the history and Dastan Goi is one of the forgotten traditions, which must be introduced to our young generation.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Coaching course concludes46 seconds ago
-
Power supply suspension schedule for Feb 1949 seconds ago
-
Man held over fake dacoity call11 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, two held11 minutes ago
-
Two-day tent-pegging event concludes21 minutes ago
-
New spell of heavy rain, snowfall hits upper parts of Hazara division21 minutes ago
-
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday21 minutes ago
-
Political stability vital for economic stability: Kh Asif31 minutes ago
-
Malik Ahmad asks govt to check elements spreading hatred31 minutes ago
-
Kabaddi tournament from Feb 2531 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised for timely plantation of rose plants31 minutes ago
-
Mushahid in Moscow hopes Pakistan can join BRICS with Russian support41 minutes ago