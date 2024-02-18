Open Menu

Storytelling Session On Lahore History

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority (PWCHAA) organised a storytelling session titled ‘Dastan Goi’ on the history of Lahore at Barkat Ali Islamia Hall, Mochi Gate, here on Sunday.

Badar Khan, who is a famous Dastan Go of Pakistan, shed light on the history of the city of Lahore and narrated various events and historical traditions related to the city of Lahore.

Barkat Ali Islamia Hall, which was built in 1888, long before the creation of Pakistan, all important political leaders used to deliver speeches there. The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority completed its renovation work in the year 2023 and after its beautification, started organising various programmes here, said a spokesperson for the authority.

The purpose of organising the event was to inform the residents of the city about importance of the city and the old historical buildings in the city so that they could know the historical importance of buildings like Barkat Ali Islamia Hall in the city.

PWCHAA Director General Kamran Lashari said such events were needed to revive the history and Dastan Goi is one of the forgotten traditions, which must be introduced to our young generation.

