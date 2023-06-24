Student of UoM to participate in Global semi-finals in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Students from the University of Malakand are going to participate in the Global Semi-Finals of the World's Largest Social Entrepreneurship Competition, the Hult prize Competition in Dubai.

The Hult Prize is a worldwide student competition that challenges university teams to solve the most pressing global issues with viable business ideas.

Team members namely Safiullah and Makkah Zaman, MPhil Students from the Department of Chemistry in UoM Fazli Subhan, Manager BIC and Maqsood Mazhar, Manager ORIC are pitching their idea and are representing the University of Malakand in one of the world's most vibrant city to a panel of judges that includes prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders, and social impact experts.