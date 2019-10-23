UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Students Advised To Focus On Study'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:46 PM

'Students advised to focus on study'

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes at the City Campus Lahore

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the orientation programme while Pro Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students with their parents and faculty members were attended.

In his address, VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the university was equally focusing on character building and personality development of students along with their formal education and skills development.

He congratulated students on their admissions and mentioned the facilities of well-equipped classrooms, labs, hostels, research facilities in the UVAS all campuses.

