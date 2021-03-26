Students From FAST Varsity Peshawar Wins Microsoft "Imagine Cup 2021"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A team of Information Technology students from FAST University Peshawar Campus have won microsoft "Imagine Cup 2021" competition at national level, participated by around 650 teams.

The team was headed by Muhammad Taimur Hassan, Ch Hanzaila Maqsood and other team members of computer science have also contributed to win the event.

The winning team had presented a project titled "Query City" which aims to make education accessible to all, informed Muhammad Taimur Hassan who belongs to Sailkot city and studies at FAST University in its Peshawar campus.

"Query City" is a search engine through which students can search questions by entering the key words and get answers instantly, Taimur explained.

After winning national competition, Taimur and his team has qualified for 'Imagine Cup Final' at international level to be participated by 39 teams from across the globe.

On winning national level Microsoft Imagine Cup competition, the FAST university students were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 and digital credits of Microsoft valuing US Dollar 1000 for using its services. A trophy will also be given to the team on closing ceremony.

The international competition comprises of two rounds for which the team is making preparation to make presentation of their project.

Microsoft Imagine Cup is a Global Technical Competition that held every year on global level. The competition provides opportunity to IT savvy students to flout new ideas and get encouragement by obtaining positions and prizes.