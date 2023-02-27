'Students must have passion for study', urges KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi urged that the students must have passion for studies else they would not be able to succeed in any competitive exams.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the renovated Audio Visual Centre of the University of Karachi here on Monday.

He mentioned that top government officials play a very vital role in the development of any nation and in countries like Pakistan, we have a platform of Central Superior Services through which qualified, intelligent, hardworking, and visionary youngsters come into the civil services and bureaucracy and other government offices to serve the country.

He shared that the CSS-qualified persons help the government in formulating policies according to the national needs and implement them for the progress of the nation. Intelligent, talented, talented officers are selected through competitive examination.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that he hoped that students enrolled in the CSS preparation program on the campus would become a bright future for the country.

On this occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr Nusrat Idrees, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Bilqees Gul, former Dean of the Faculty of Management and Management Sciences, Professor Dr Abu Zar Wajadi, faculty members including Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Dr Naheed Parveen, Dr Shaista Tabasum, Dr Atiq Razak, Dr Salman Zubair, Adviser of Student Affairs Dr Syed Asim Ali and others were present.

Meanwhile, the KU Director of Students Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau Dr Ghazal Khawaja Humayun said that the SGC&PB conducts competitive exam preparation courses twice a year to facilitate a large number of students.

She mentioned that renovation work has been completed and now all classes and lectures would be conducted at the same place and students would have the opportunity to meet CSS-qualified civil servants and bureaucrats.

The KU Director of SGC&PB Dr Ghazal Khawaja Humayun said that people who are creative and can think outside the box can make new paths, can achieve their dreams and goals, and could clear the CSS exam with ease.

An associate Professor from NED University Dr Abdul Hai Madani while addressing the seminar said that one of the major reasons for failure in CSS exams is students' neglect of the CSS syllabus and content.

Dr Moiz Khan, Dr Hina Khan, Dr Muhammad Ali, Areba Shafi, and Dr Kamran while addressing the seminar said that instead of being a victim of lack of confidence, stressed students must develop self-confidence by utilizing abilities.

"We are blessed with many abilities, it is our responsibility to utilize these abilities and recognize them. Lack of awareness is also one of the major reasons for low participation in competitive exams. Still, many people do not know anything about civil services."They said that students should play a positive role in the betterment of society and serve the country and people.