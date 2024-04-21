Open Menu

Students Protest Over Closure Of IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Students protest over closure of IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Students of IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus including over 155 middle-class students, mostly girls protested against the sudden closure of their campus on Sunday.

According to APP Correspondent, braving the scorching heat, they held placards and banners, urging authorities to reconsider their decision.

The students emphasized that IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus is the only standard educational institution in the area and its closure would deprive them of quality education.

They appealed to top officials including the President, Prime Minister and Education Ministers to intervene and save their campus, ensuring a secure future for over 150 students.

