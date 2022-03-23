Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam to regain past glory

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Anjuman-e-Faizul islam (AFI) here on Wednesday organized a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner.

President, AFI Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed while addressing the participants urged to follow the Quaid-e-Azam's footsteps and his principles to regain the past glory.

He said,"March 23 reminds us of the pledge and commitment made by our forefathers in 1940 at Manto Park, Lahore.

This day is inviting us to renew this covenant and implement it so that the country could be made a truly Islamic welfare state according to the ideology of Pakistan." The event was jointly organized by Faiz-ul-Islam Model Secondary school for Boys, Faiz-ul-Islam Model Secondary School for Girls and Faiz-ul-Islam Technical Training Institute Mandra Campus.

On the occasion, Senior Vice President, AFI Mohtarma Izhar Fatima, General Secretary AFI, Raja Fateh Khan, Campus Director Col. (r) Mian Jamil Athar, Campus Manager, Muhammad Aslam Kayani, Girls School Principal Mrs. Musarrat Shafiq, Principal FTTI, Asif Irshad, Tahir Zia, officials, teachers and a large number of students were present.

In addition to the national songs which were highly appreciated by the audience, the students paid homage to the leaders and workers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan in a dramatic manner.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed addressing the participants highlighted the role of the leaders of Tehreek-e-Pakistan who worked hard to bring a dream of a new state of Pakistan into reality.

He told the students that two days before the declaration of March 23, 1940, the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah hoisted the flag in Manto Park. Despite reports of attacks during the journey from Delhi to Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam did not give up his journey.

He also highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a leader of unique and extra ordinary qualities of head and heart, who acquired the miraculous achievement of the creation of a separate and free homeland Pakistan, for the millions of Muslims of the subcontinent.

He urged the citizens to pay dignified homage to the great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by following in his footsteps in all areas of lives.

Let us live the Quaid ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit in order to ensure that this country rises above all seen and unseen challenges, he said and urged the students to seek guidance from the lifestyle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work hard, put all energies to transform Pakistan into a model state.

"Our younger generation needs to work hard by following the footsteps of the Quaid. Our youth have a great potential, they can make Pakistan prosperous by adopting teachings of the Quaid in letter and spirit," he said.

"Quaid set a goal and worked extraordinarily hard for his cause, it was his continued struggle which turned the dream of separate homeland into reality", he added.

Ms. Izhar Fatima emphasized on the students to seek knowledge with full attention and devotion so that they could be able to shoulder their coming responsibilities with regard to serve the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had high hopes from Pakistani youth and in all his important addresses to students, he stressed upon youth's vision in life, she said.

She also urged the teachers to pay full attention for personality and character building of the students so that in practical life the children could become capable and practical Muslims and useful citizens of the society.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed also distributed prizes among the children. Earlier, a flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the lawn of the campus and the national anthem was sung.