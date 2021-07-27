UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Announces Interview Schedule For Admissions In M.Phil, PhD Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

SU announces interview schedule for admissions in M.Phil, PhD programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Different teaching departments, centers and institutes of the University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro have announced the schedules of interviews for admissions in M.Phil and PhD programmes in respective disciplines for the academic year 2021.

The Chairman Department of Sindhi, Dr. Ishaq Samejo informed here on Tuesday that interviews of the candidates who had obtained 40 or more marks in the entrance test for admissions to M.Phil Sindhi would be conducted on August 1 at 10 am in his office.

Similarly, the Chairperson Department of Political Science Prof. Dr. Kiran Sami informed that interviews for admissions to M.Phil in political sciences will be held on August 2 at 11 am in her office.

The Director, Center for Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani said that interviews for admissions in M.Phil and PhD in environmental sciences for the academic year 2021 will be held on August 3 at about 10:30 am in her office.

The Director Institute of Commerce Prof. Dr. Aashiq Hussain Jhatial informed that interviews of the candidates who obtained 40 or more marks in the entrance test, will be conducted on July 29 at 10 am at the institute.

The Director Institute of Physics, Prof. Dr. Naik Muhammad Sheikh announced that interviews for admissions in M.Phil and PhD Physics will be held on August 3 at the concerned institute. The Chairman in-charge, Department of Muslim History, Dr. Muhammad Ali Leghari told that interviews for admissions in M.Phil Muslim History for the academic year 2021 will be held on July 28 at 10 am in the his office.

According to Chairman Department of Statistics Mir G.H Talpur, the interviews for admissions in M.Phil Statistics will be held on August 2 at 11:30 am in his office. The Chairperson Department of Comparative Religion and Islamic Culture Dr. Naheed Arain informed that interviews for admission to M.Phil in Islamic Culture will be held on August 2, 2021 in her office while the Chairman Department of Geography Prof. Dr. Shafiq A. Junejo informed that interviews of the candidates for admission in M.Phil in geography will be conducted on July 28 at 11 am in his office.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Muhammad Ali July August Commerce Muslim

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

28 minutes ago

63,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.