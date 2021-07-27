SU announces interview schedule for admissions in M.Phil, PhD programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Different teaching departments, centers and institutes of the University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro have announced the schedules of interviews for admissions in M.Phil and PhD programmes in respective disciplines for the academic year 2021.

The Chairman Department of Sindhi, Dr. Ishaq Samejo informed here on Tuesday that interviews of the candidates who had obtained 40 or more marks in the entrance test for admissions to M.Phil Sindhi would be conducted on August 1 at 10 am in his office.

Similarly, the Chairperson Department of Political Science Prof. Dr. Kiran Sami informed that interviews for admissions to M.Phil in political sciences will be held on August 2 at 11 am in her office.

The Director, Center for Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani said that interviews for admissions in M.Phil and PhD in environmental sciences for the academic year 2021 will be held on August 3 at about 10:30 am in her office.

The Director Institute of Commerce Prof. Dr. Aashiq Hussain Jhatial informed that interviews of the candidates who obtained 40 or more marks in the entrance test, will be conducted on July 29 at 10 am at the institute.

The Director Institute of Physics, Prof. Dr. Naik Muhammad Sheikh announced that interviews for admissions in M.Phil and PhD Physics will be held on August 3 at the concerned institute. The Chairman in-charge, Department of Muslim History, Dr. Muhammad Ali Leghari told that interviews for admissions in M.Phil Muslim History for the academic year 2021 will be held on July 28 at 10 am in the his office.

According to Chairman Department of Statistics Mir G.H Talpur, the interviews for admissions in M.Phil Statistics will be held on August 2 at 11:30 am in his office. The Chairperson Department of Comparative Religion and Islamic Culture Dr. Naheed Arain informed that interviews for admission to M.Phil in Islamic Culture will be held on August 2, 2021 in her office while the Chairman Department of Geography Prof. Dr. Shafiq A. Junejo informed that interviews of the candidates for admission in M.Phil in geography will be conducted on July 28 at 11 am in his office.