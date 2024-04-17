Open Menu

SU Extends Deadline For Fee Submission For Next Classes Till April 19

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM

SU extends deadline for fee submission for next classes till April 19

The Director Admissions of Sindh University Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ayaz Keeryo Wednesday announced that the deadline for fee submission for admissions in Bachelor's degree programs for second, third, fourth and fifth years and Masters (final) morning and evening classes for the academic year 2024 has been extended till April 19, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Director Admissions of Sindh University Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ayaz Keeryo Wednesday announced that the deadline for fee submission for admissions in Bachelor's degree programs for second, third, fourth and fifth years and Masters (final) morning and evening classes for the academic year 2024 has been extended till April 19, 2024.

According to the announcement, students are advised to submit their admission forms for the next classes after depositing the fee along with the required documents at the offices of the heads of their respective departments.

Students can submit their admission fee through various methods including one bill, one link, HBL mobile app, easyPaisa, jazzCash or any bank's mobile app.

It has been further notified that students who fail to submit the admission fee and admission forms at the offices of the heads of their respective departments by April 19 will be presumed to lack interest in continuing their education further, and their

e-portal accounts will be closed.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Mobile Bank Jamshoro April Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

8 minutes ago
 Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

43 minutes ago
 Political parties advised to adhere to ECP rules, ..

Political parties advised to adhere to ECP rules, regulations in by-elections

16 minutes ago
 World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 r ..

World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars

43 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks open higher

43 minutes ago
 PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers ..

PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP

43 minutes ago
New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish Pre ..

New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

43 minutes ago
 CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

43 minutes ago
 Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manag ..

Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson

43 minutes ago
 Security measures tightens in Sukkur

Security measures tightens in Sukkur

43 minutes ago
 Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

47 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, ..

Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan