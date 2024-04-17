SU extends deadline for fee submission for next classes till April 19

The Director Admissions of Sindh University Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ayaz Keeryo Wednesday announced that the deadline for fee submission for admissions in Bachelor's degree programs for second, third, fourth and fifth years and Masters (final) morning and evening classes for the academic year 2024 has been extended till April 19, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Director Admissions of Sindh University Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ayaz Keeryo Wednesday announced that the deadline for fee submission for admissions in Bachelor's degree programs for second, third, fourth and fifth years and Masters (final) morning and evening classes for the academic year 2024 has been extended till April 19, 2024.

According to the announcement, students are advised to submit their admission forms for the next classes after depositing the fee along with the required documents at the offices of the heads of their respective departments.

Students can submit their admission fee through various methods including one bill, one link, HBL mobile app, easyPaisa, jazzCash or any bank's mobile app.

It has been further notified that students who fail to submit the admission fee and admission forms at the offices of the heads of their respective departments by April 19 will be presumed to lack interest in continuing their education further, and their

e-portal accounts will be closed.